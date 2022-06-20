ArdCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $32,058.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

