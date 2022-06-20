Apron Network (APN) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Apron Network (APN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Apron Network has a market cap of $375,306.51 and $203,457.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.68 or 1.00079408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00122158 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

