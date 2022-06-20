Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $278,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

