Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

