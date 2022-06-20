Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $301,699.36 and $121,733.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00083727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00284231 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.