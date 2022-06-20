ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

