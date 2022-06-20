Apella Capital LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.51. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

