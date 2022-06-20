Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

