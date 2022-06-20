Apella Capital LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

