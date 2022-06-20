Apella Capital LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. 611,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

