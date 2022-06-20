Apella Capital LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,090 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.