Apella Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,209. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

