Apella Capital LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.53. 361,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

