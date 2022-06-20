Apella Capital LLC Acquires 3,548 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.