APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Purchases Shares of 7,502 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

