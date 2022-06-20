APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 760,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,176. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

