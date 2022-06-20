APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $899,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.01. 361,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

