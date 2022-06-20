Anpario (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 546.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 573.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £125.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 442 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.60 ($8.86).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

