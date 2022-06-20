ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

ANON (ANON) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $91,327.01 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.01133961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00107046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00081623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,744.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

