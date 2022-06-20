Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) is First International Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,977 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF makes up 26.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned about 61.75% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $78,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 1,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,221. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Get Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.