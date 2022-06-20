Andrew Stobart Acquires 2,500 Shares of Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 2,500 shares of Korvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$17,495.00 ($12,149.31).
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.
Korvest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.