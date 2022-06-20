Analyzing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -3.89% -1.47% -0.45% ICF International 4.45% 12.05% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.45%. ICF International has a consensus price target of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than ICF International.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and ICF International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 1.66 -$25.33 million ($1.36) -22.44 ICF International $1.55 billion 1.08 $71.13 million $3.71 24.12

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICF International beats Montrose Environmental Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

