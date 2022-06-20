Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$146.86

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total transaction of C$551,490.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,433.66. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders sold a total of 8,558 shares of company stock worth $1,123,979 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$174.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.30 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999989 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

