Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.