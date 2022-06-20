Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target at $4.92

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

