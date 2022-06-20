Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $75.76

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.76.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

