Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

