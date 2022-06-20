Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Amphenol stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

