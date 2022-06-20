Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 447.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.60.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $235.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,772. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $233.16 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

