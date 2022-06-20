American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.17. 89,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,391. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.