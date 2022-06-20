American National Bank Sells 757 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Bank lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $290.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

