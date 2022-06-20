American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American National Bank grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day moving average is $907.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

