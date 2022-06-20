American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.