American National Bank Purchases 2,580 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

