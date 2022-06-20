American National Bank Buys 1,761 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 343.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $347.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

