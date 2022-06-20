American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.85.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $368,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $22,096,000.

