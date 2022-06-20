Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

