Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $16,156.59 and $521.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.01106475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00109159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00089371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars.

