Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,608.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.