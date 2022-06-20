AllSafe Trading Down 54.1% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $29,876.29 and approximately $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

