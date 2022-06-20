Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 4,122 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

