Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases Shares of 148,200 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,130,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,193,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after buying an additional 836,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

