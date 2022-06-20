Alaska Permanent Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 342,127 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 268,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000.

KJAN opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

