Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $134.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $134,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

