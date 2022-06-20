Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 259,036 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 2.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

