Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €94.12 ($98.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.39. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($104.14).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

