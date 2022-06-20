Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $235.97. 57,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average of $257.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

