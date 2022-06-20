AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.74% of AGCO worth $302,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.81. 42,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,264. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

