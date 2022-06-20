Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) PT Lowered to €132.50 at Societe Generale

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €141.50 ($147.40) to €132.50 ($138.02) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEDFF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $102.70 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $102.70 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

