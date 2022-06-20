Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,018,445. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

